European presidents unite in joint letter to ask for decisive action regarding Gaza situation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a joint letter was crafted by leaders from Spain, Belgium, Ireland, and Malta, addressed to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.



The letter, collectively endorsed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, strongly urged for a resolute stance on the Gaza situation in anticipation of the upcoming EU Council summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Brussels.



This correspondence, spearheaded by Spain as it concludes its EU presidency in December, and Belgium, poised to assume the presidency on January 1, underscores the imperative need for a dedicated discussion on the Gaza situation. Furthermore, it emphasizes a firm commitment to a two-state solution, aligning with the leaders' shared vision.



Within the joint letter, a sense of urgency is articulated regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, compelling the European Council to address the matter decisively.



Notably, Israel's resumption of its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, following a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas, has further heightened concerns. The toll stands at nearly 18,000 Palestinians killed and over 49,229 others injured since the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



These developments set the backdrop for the leaders' call for a robust EU response and engagement during the upcoming summit.

