Tens of Thousands gather in Bosnia, Serbia to express solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant number of individuals congregated in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to express solidarity with Palestine amidst an escalating Israeli army assault on the Gaza Strip.



In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, participants engaged in a protest demonstration in front of the main government building. They prominently displayed Palestinian and Serbian flags while vocalizing slogans advocating for the freedom of Palestine.



The demonstrators also carried banners and signs conveying messages such as "Cease-fire Now," "End the Genocide in Palestine," and "Freedom for Palestine."



Meanwhile, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, despite inclement weather conditions, thousands of Bosnians gathered in the city center. They bore banners with the poignant slogan "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza."



During the protest against Israel, participants in Sarajevo also passionately chanted slogans like "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine."



This collective expression of solidarity comes against the backdrop of Israel resuming its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, immediately following the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



The toll of the relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, initiated by a cross-border attack by Hamas, stands at a sobering count of at least 17,700 Palestinians killed and more than 48,780 others sustaining injuries. The events have prompted widespread global reactions and demonstrations, as witnessed in the Western Balkans.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107568314