Palestinian prisoners’ authorities report Israeli arrested 142 women, children in Gaza since October 7

(MENAFN) During their ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have reportedly detained 142 Palestinian women and children, a group that includes nursing infants and the elderly, according to a joint statement released on Sunday by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Palestinian Authority Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.



The detainees are currently being held in various incarceration facilities, including Al-Damon and Hasharon prisons. Despite these allegations, Israeli authorities have not yet provided any comments or responses to the statement.



In addition to these detentions, Palestinian civil society organizations have leveled accusations against Israel, alleging the commission of crimes against prisoners in Ofer Prison.



Furthermore, there has been a refusal on Israel's part to disclose critical information about the number of detainees, their fate, or the conditions under which they are being held.



This latest development follows Israel's resumption of its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, immediately following the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



Since the initial cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, the ongoing air and ground attacks on the enclave have resulted in a grim toll, with nearly 18,000 Palestinians reported killed and more than 49,229 others sustaining injuries.

MENAFN11122023000045015839ID1107568298