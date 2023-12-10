Chinese Coast Guard Uses Water Cannons Against Philippine Vessels

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chinese Coast Guard has again used water cannons against
Philippine Coast Guard ships in the area of Ayungin Shoal in the
South China Sea, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
According to it, the incident occurred while the Filipinos were
delivering food and exchanging personnel on the ship Sierra Madre.
The engine of one of the Philippine ships was seriously
damaged.
Incidents between the two countries occur regularly in the
disputed waters of the South China Sea. In August, for example, a
Chinese Coast Guard vessel used water cannons while maneuvering
dangerously close to Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the area of
Ayungin Shoal. A similar incident occurred on Saturday while
Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels were
sailing to Scarborough Shoal.
In 1999, Philippine authorities deliberately placed the World
War II-era US landing ship Sierra Madre in the disputed reef area
of the South China Sea to monitor China's activities in the region.
The ship carries a small contingent of military personnel at all
times. China has repeatedly demanded that the ship be removed and
has threatened to tow it away on its own.
