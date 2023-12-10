Zelensky Meets With Paraguayan President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his Paraguayan counterpart Santiago Pena in Buenos Aires.

That's according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state thanked Paraguay for its steadfast support for Ukraine within international organizations.

Zelensky informed Pena about the progress in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the results of three meetings of the national security and foreign policy advisors.

"We are extremely interested in involving Paraguay in the implementation of our Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

Zelensky, Macron discuss next military aid package

He expressed hope that as many Latin American countries as possible would participate in the next meeting of the advisors in January 2024.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the possibilities of deepening trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Paraguay.

Zelensky invited Pena to visit Ukraine.