CSC Academy And Teamlease Edtech's Digivarsity Join Hands With The Govt. Of Jharkhand Towards 'Making Jharkhand Employable'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ranchi, December 9, 2023: In a significant step towards enhancing employability and educational opportunities in Jharkhand, CSC Academy and TeamLease EdTech's Digivarsity have announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Government of Jharkhand. This collaboration, set to be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on December 8th, marks a crucial milestone in the mission of Making Jharkhand Employable.



The event, to be held in Ranchi, will witness the presence of over 200 CSC partners: Mr Rahul Purwar, Higher Education Secretary, Jharkhand, Mr Naveen Sharma, CSC Head, and Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech. This illustrious gathering will officially inaugurate the initiative that aims to revolutionize the educational and employability landscape of the state.



Under this initiative, students in Jharkhand will have access to work-integrated degree and certificate programs in diverse fields such as Business Administration (BBA), Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Social Work (MSW), Digital Marketing, among others. This innovative approach integrates academic learning with practical, on-the-job training, enabling students to gain real-world experience while pursuing their degrees.



"We are living in a world that is changing fast, primarily steered by technology. So for youth to remain employable in the long term, the key is to continuously invest in upskilling and re-skilling. With this collaboration, the youth of Jharkhand, from all backgrounds, will have access to education combined with practical skills that will help them shape their careers better through learning by doing and earning while learning," said Naveen Sharma, CSC Head.



The initiative focuses on mobilizing the youth of Jharkhand, empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the modern workforce. By bringing education and practical training together, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its application in the real world.



"TeamLease EdTech is dedicated to developing a skilled workforce to foster socio-economic growth in India," remarked Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech. "As we enter Jharkhand through our collaboration with CSC Academy, we harness the trust and reach of Virtual Learning Environment to bring quality education and employability skills to students in Jharkhand's remote areas. We are confident that work-integrated degrees and certificate programs will significantly transform the employability landscape of the state."



This collaboration aligns with the larger vision of making India employable. It is a stride towards achieving the national goal of launching such programs across all states in India. The partnership is also in line with the Government of India's Skill India Mission, which aims to train millions in new-age skills.





About Digivarsity



Digivarsity, India's First AI-powered Work-Integrated Degree and Career Discovery Platform, seamlessly integrates academic learning with real-world experience, empowering higher education learners. It aims to transform India's higher education and employability landscape by impacting 10L students in the next 5 years. Equipping students with workplace skills alongside academic knowledge essential for long-term career success, Digivarsity bridges the gap between education and employment. Digivarsity has already partnered with India's top 10 universities and over 150 leading employers to offer innovative work-linked degree programs, bridging the gap between education and employment. It enables students to make informed choices about their education and gain practical work experience alongside their college studies. Digivarsity is a true manifestation of the vision of the future of Higher Education in India as envisaged by NEP2020.





About TeamLease EdTech



TeamLease EdTech is India's leading Learning and Employability solution company. It helps universities launch, run and manage their own Online/ODL Programs, improve the employability of their students through its apprenticeship programs and helps Employers build talent supply chains along with improving employee productivity. Through its cloud-hosted, mobile-first, managed services platform, TL Edtech provides a wide range of services - enrollment, learning, upskilling, apprenticeships, student support and assessment - helping customers improve access and learning outcomes. TeamLease EdTech has exclusive partnerships with 50 of India's largest Universities across 16 Indian states, and it trains 5.5 Lakh students on its platform through 9 Indian languages, works with 900 corporates in their upskilling/skilling initiatives and manages over 200 degree, diploma, certificate programs.

