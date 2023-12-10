Hyundai Motor India Announces 'Samarth' In Partnership With NDTV, Supporting People With Disability In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8th December 2023: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) in partnership with NDTV launched 'Samarth' initiative for the awareness and enabling of people with disabilities in India. The initiative is aligned with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity' that aims to enable an inclusive, progressive world through the power of mobility. Through this initiative, Hyundai and NDTV aim to help create a more aware and sensitized society towards people with disabilities.



With up to 26.8 million differently abled people in India, Hyundai understood the need for creating awareness in the society towards disabilities. With the launch of 'Samarth', Hyundai Motor India is India's first automobile company to launch an inclusive mobility project at a mass scale. With technology, partnerships, product innovations, and storytelling, 'Samarth' aims to turn the world into a level-playing field for all.



Hyundai Motor India Foundation has partnered with GoSports Foundation to support Para-athletes & with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled to provide all-rounded support to people with disabilities.



Special thanks to the Wheeling Happiness Foundation who will facilitate six para-athletes to be supported by Hyundai in all their training and nourishment needs. The six select para-athletes are – Ms. Sheetal Devi, A Para-archer, who is the reigning World Champion in Women's Para-archery, Prachi Yadav, an award winning Para Canoer who won a gold and silver in women's canoeing in the Women's VL2 category at the Asian Para Games 2023, Abhishek Chamoli, A gold medalist in Para-Athletics Javelin & Shotput, Yogesh Kathuniya, Discus Throw champion from the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Simran Sharma, a national medal winning Para-shooter, and Lakshmi Jadala, an intellectually challenged lawn tennis player selected for the upcoming Australian Open.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL said,“Aligning with Hyundai's global commitment to 'Progress for Humanity,' we proudly unveil 'Samarth' in partnership with NDTV. This initiative focuses on empowering individuals with disabilities while drawing inspiration from Para-athletes. Through integration of technology, strategic partnerships, innovative product developments and compelling storytelling, 'Samarth by Hyundai' seeks to create an inclusive space for all. This endeavor is not just about individual empowerment alone; it is a collective step toward igniting a broader societal transformation, fostering inclusivity and creating equal opportunities for everyone.”



Speaking at the launch of the new Initiative, Mr. Sanjay Pugalia, Director, NDTV Ltd. and CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network said,“NDTV is proud to partner with this initiative dedicated to fostering inclusivity, reshaping perceptions, and improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. We commit to building a more aware and inclusive society for the differently abled, emphasizing abilities over disabilities."



Speaking on the association for this new Initiative, Ms. Devika Malik, Co-founder, Wheeling Happiness Foundation,“We are incredibly excited to be a part of this exclusive initiative, Samarth by Hyundai in partnership with NDTV, designed to empower individuals with disabilities and foster a more inclusive environment. This initiative brought to life by the two influential entities amplifies the success of this program, further strengthened by the endorsement of globally recognized para-athletes via Wheeling Happiness Foundation.”



The event was graced by the distinguished presence of notable personalities including Smriti Irani (Union Minister for Women and Child Development), Hardeep Singh Puri (Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs), Virendra Kumar (Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment), Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh), and Hemant Soren (Chief Minister of Jharkhand).



Futhermore, the gathering was enriched by the presence of eminent individuals such as Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, President Paralympic Committee of India; Dr. Satendra Singh, Professor in the Department of Physiology at UCMS, GTB Hospital Delhi, and Co-chair of the International Council for Disability Inclusion in MedEd; Virali Modi, a Disability Rights Advocate and the Founder of #MyTrainToo, India's pioneering wheelchair-using model; Tiffany Brar, another distinguished Disability Rights Advocate and Founder of the Jyothirgamaya Foundation; and Arman Ali, the esteemed Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).



For the next one year, HMIL and NDTV will advocate for inclusivity, reshape perceptions, and elevate the overall quality of life for individuals with disabilities.



About Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)



Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), is India's first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since its inception. Hyundai's global brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity' creates a sustainable outlook for future generations by offering mobility solutions with industry leading technology.



About NDTV



NDTV is and has been for more than a quarter-century, a pioneer in India's news television and digital journalism. NDTV is today the most-watched, credible, and respected news network in India and a leader on the Internet.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 96547 76017