Italy embraces statement from Azerbaijan, Armenia over peace agreement

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed that his country embraced a statement from Azerbaijan and Armenia outlining progress toward a peace agreement.



“Azerbaijan and Armenia decided to open a new chapter in their relations. Italy will stand by these two friendly nations,” based on a declaration from the Foreign Ministry.



“With an agreement that Italy has warmly endorsed, the two countries, long in dispute, are decisively embarking on a path we hope will soon lead to a comprehensive and final resolution, bringing peace. This marks a determined step that will bring them closer to Europe and open new avenues for collaboration, allowing Europeans to expand their areas of cooperation,” it continued.



Tajani additionally highlighted that the agreement, once signed, offers a chance for the "exchange of war prisoners," underscoring its pivotal role in building trust between the two nations.



He extended congratulations to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for their dedicated efforts.

