Israeli forces in Gaza fire on 6 ambulances from Palestinian Red Crescent escorted by UN vehicles

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli army reportedly fired upon six ambulances from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. These ambulances were accompanied by UN vehicles and were transporting 11 patients with severe injuries, including amputations and head wounds, in Gaza. The Red Crescent stated that one of the injured individuals died before receiving any treatment.



“The Palestine Red Crescent Society coordinated with the United Nations to evacuate 11 casualties in critical condition last night from Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City to the hospital in the south of the Strip,” the Red Crescent stated in a post on X platform.



A procession of six Red Crescent ambulances, escorted by UN vehicles, departed from Khan Younis after a wait of approximately four hours for the initial authorization to proceed toward the military checkpoint dividing the north and south in the Gaza Strip, as per the statement.



“The convoy then waited a full hour to get a second green light to cross the checkpoint,” the Red Crescent clarified, stressing that “It was then subjected to a thorough inspection that lasted for about two hours, during which two paramedics were detained and released as soon as the convoy was allowed to pass.”



Once the convoy left the checkpoint and reached near the Kuwait Roundabout, the declaration added, “The occupation soldiers opened fire on one of the ambulances.”



The Red Crescent reported that one of the ambulances had its side window hit, resulting in damage from the bullet.



“After the convoy returned from the Baptist Hospital and upon reaching the checkpoint on the way back, the convoy’s path was deliberately obstructed and paramedic Rami Al-Qatawi was detained again,” it stated.

