President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas
Interconnector has been held in the Serbian city of Niš.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President
of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of the
Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev participated in the event.
The event first featured the screening of a video highlighting
the technical indicators of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector
and underscoring the importance of the project.
President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić welcomed
the ceremony participants.
Addressing the event, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy
Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic highlighted the project.
The President of Azerbaijan delivered a speech at the
ceremony.
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and head of
the permanent EU delegation to Serbia Emmanuel Jofre then addressed
the event.
Presidents Ilham Aliyev, Aleksandar Vučić, Rumen Radev and head
of the permanent EU delegation Emmanuel Jofre launched the
Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.
