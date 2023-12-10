               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector


12/10/2023 8:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector has been held in the Serbian city of Niš.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev participated in the event.

The event first featured the screening of a video highlighting the technical indicators of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector and underscoring the importance of the project.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić welcomed the ceremony participants.

Addressing the event, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic highlighted the project.

The President of Azerbaijan delivered a speech at the ceremony.

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia Emmanuel Jofre then addressed the event.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev, Aleksandar Vučić, Rumen Radev and head of the permanent EU delegation Emmanuel Jofre launched the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

