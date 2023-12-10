Suisa Digital Licensing initiats legal action against Twitter

(MENAFN) Suisa Digital Licensing, a European music licensing company based in Liechtenstein, has initiated legal action against Twitter for alleged copyright infringement related to the use of music on the "X" platform. The company announced that it filed a complaint with a regional court in Munich against Twitter International, the owner of the "X" platform.



In its statement, Suisa Digital Licensing expressed its commitment to defending the interests of the authors and publishers it represents, asserting that it takes strict action against the unauthorized use of music. The "X" platform, acquired by Elon Musk for USD44 billion last year, allows users to post content, including video clips accompanied by music, and reportedly includes a significant number of works licensed from the Suisa Digital group.



The lawsuit was filed after what the group described as "repeated attempts" to establish licensing agreements with "X" proved unsuccessful. This legal action follows a similar complaint filed by comparable companies in the United States in June of the previous year, wherein Twitter was urged to pay up to USD150,000 for each allegedly infringing work, potentially resulting in multimillion-dollar claims.



The legal dispute underscores the complexities surrounding the use of copyrighted content on social media platforms, with licensing agreements becoming a focal point for negotiations and potential legal actions. The outcome of this case could have implications for how digital platforms navigate copyright issues and engage with music licensing entities in the evolving landscape of online content sharing.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107566002