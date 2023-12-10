Azerbaijan Stands As Reliable Partner - Bulgarian President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan is a
reliable partner, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the inauguration ceremony of the
Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia
"Today we are not only linking our networks. The project is a
symbol of successful cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan and
Bulgaria. It will increase investment interest in the territory
from where the pipeline runs," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107565911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.