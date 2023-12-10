Azerbaijan Stands As Reliable Partner - Bulgarian President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia

"Today we are not only linking our networks. The project is a symbol of successful cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. It will increase investment interest in the territory from where the pipeline runs," he said.

Will be updated