Moecc Holds Electric, Hybrid Vehicles Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) yesterday organised an exhibition for electric and hybrid vehicles at Cultural Village Foundation, Katara.

The event aims at encouraging the use of modern, eco-friendly means of transportation to preserve the environment by reducing carbon emissions. The exhibition provided an opportunity for the public to learn about the latest models of electric and hybrid cars.

Officials touring an exhibition for electric and hybrid vehicles organised by MoECC at Katara yesterday.

The event also hosted a number of owners of electric and hybrid cars who shared their experience with visitors about their cars, its features and important of such vehicles to preserve the environment. The event was organised by the MoECC, represented by the Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department, in collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Thani, an expert in electric car technology and techniques.



Director of the Green Development and Environmental Sustainability Department at MoECC Sheikh Dr. Saud bin Khalifa Al Thani stressed that the role of the MoECC in such events is to encourage citizens to adopt electric and hybrid cars that preserve the environment and work to reduce carbon emissions.

He said that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change hopes that electric cars will reach 25% of the cars operating in Qatar.“Qatar is expanding the establishment of EV charging stations and working to prepare its infrastructure, through a committee composed of a number of state agencies, as the Ministry is considered a partner in that committee,” said Sheikh Dr. Saud.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Thani, an expert in cybersecurity and electric cars, explained that the event received a large of visitors.

He said:“We provided valuable information about electric cars, the best brands of these cars, and ways to use them. The event also provided the best solutions to some of the problems that owners of these cars suffer from in Qatar.”

He added that Qatari market is still limited in these types of cars, as owners of this category are expected to increase during the next few years, especially with the state's expansion in establishing the infrastructure represented by the establishment of EV-charging stations, which have spread throughout Doha in a very large way.

“One of the advantages of these cars is their environmental preservation, in addition to being economical and covering large distances through their low-cost charging,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

He advises to those who want to buy an electric car to go for GCC specifications so that it can work in the atmosphere of the Gulf countries.

Electric and hybrid cars are among the most important innovations in the field of modern transportation, as they contribute effectively to reducing carbon emissions and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. These cars are characterised by their high energy efficiency and low operating costs compared to traditional cars.

Electric cars are an environmentally friendly option because they do not emit carbon emission that are harmful to air quality, which makes them an important element in local and global national efforts to reduce climate change and protect the environment.