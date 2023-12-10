Guatemala thrust into political maelstrom as President-elect Bernardo Arevalo alleges coup d'etat

(MENAFN) Guatemala is thrust into a political maelstrom as President-elect Bernardo Arevalo alleges a coup d'etat orchestrated by high-ranking officials within the country's Public Ministry. Arevalo, who secured victory with 58 percent of the vote in August's run-off election against former First Lady Sandra Torres, claims that the Public Ministry is attempting to annul the election results over alleged irregularities. The president-elect characterizes the situation as an "absurd, ridiculous, and wicked coup d'etat" during a press conference, expressing concerns about political maneuvers hindering his inauguration on January 14, 2024.



Arevalo commends the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for its steadfast position that the election results remain unchanged. He urges the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Justice to intervene "in defense of democracy and the rule of law." Meanwhile, prosecutor Leonor Morales calls for the nullification of not only the presidential election but also the elections for all Members of Parliament and mayors, citing irregularities in the formats used during the summer elections.



The prosecutor's office claims to have uncovered discrepancies such as crossed-out minutes, missing signatures from Vote Receiving Boards, and discrepancies between the number of voters and ballots. The unfolding crisis raises concerns about the stability of Guatemala's political landscape, prompting calls for institutional intervention to safeguard the democratic process and uphold the rule of law.



