IGAD leaders gather to address ongoing Sudan conflict

(MENAFN) On Saturday, leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened in Djibouti to address the ongoing Sudan conflict, which has been unfolding since April 15.



“The violence threatens the country's existence and regional stability. Today's summit is a beacon of hope. Sudan needs peace”, Djibouti Leader Ismail Omar Guelleh, who also serves as the president of the Eastern Africa bloc, stated in a declaration following the summit.



He called for an instant cease-fire in Sudan.



“The Assembly effectively secured a commitment from the Sudanese belligerents to promptly convene & agree upon a cessation of hostilities—a crucial step in addressing the aspirations of the Sudanese people!” IGAD Secretary General Workneh Gebeyehu said in a post on social media.



Ethiopia's Premier, Abiy Ahmed, expressed the continued commitment of Addis Ababa to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The summit also delved into broader regional peace and security initiatives, as outlined by the Somali presidency.



In attendance at the summit were Sudanese Sovereignty Council President Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somali Leader Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, Kenyan Leader William Ruto, Gebeyehu, African Union Commission President Musa Faki, as well as spokespersons from the United States, United Nations, along with the European Union.



The summit addressed the conflict that has spanned eight months, spreading from Khartoum to various states across Sudan.

