Expert Encourages Families Planning Winter Travel To Get Flu Vaccine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar's winter season starts a senior healthcare expert is encouraging the community to prioritize their health and the wellbeing of their loved ones by getting a flu shot before embarking on winter vacations.

The flu vaccine not only protects individuals from the potentially severe effects of the flu but also contributes to community-wide immunity, reducing the risk of widespread outbreaks. Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, and Chief Executive Officer of Communicable Disease Center said it takes time to build immunity against influenza.

Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, and Chief Executive Officer of Communicable Disease Center

“It's important to note that building immunity takes time. The flu vaccine typically takes about two weeks to provide full protection. By getting vaccinated well before the winter vacation, individuals can ensure they are armed with the best defense against the flu during their travels. The flu shot provides a critical layer of protection against the flu, reducing the chances of falling ill during your trip.

“We recommend everyone, regardless of age or health status get their flu shot as soon as possible. By doing so, individuals not only protect themselves but also contribute to the overall health and resilience of their communities.”

Everyone aged six months and above should get the flu vaccine, especially those in high risk groups such as pregnant women, people aged over 50, people with chronic conditions and young children. Dr. Maslamani also emphasized the safety of the flu vaccine, which is rigorously tested for efficacy and safety by global health authorities.

“The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) consistently affirm the safety of the flu vaccine,” Dr. Al Maslamani said.“The flu vaccine has been administered for decades, providing protection to millions of individuals worldwide. Its long history of safe use underscores its reliability and the confidence health experts place in its ability to prevent influenza.”

For more information, including where to get the flu vaccine in Qatar and FAQs about the flu can be found on the campaign website . One can also receive flu shot on their scheduled Outpatients Department appointment at HMC hospitals.