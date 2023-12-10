Qatar University Embarks On New Academic Plan To Meet National Needs: President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar University (QU) H E Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Ansari said that the university is embarking on a new cycle of academic planning to achieve greater compatibility with the labour market and provide quality programmes that respond to national requirements and meet the future aspirations of the country.

In an interview with QNA, he said that the coming period will see the university embarking on a new cycle of academic planning, that would hopefully ensure greater compatibility with the labour market and its needs for qualified graduates. The university is currently reviewing programmes, specialisations, departments and colleges, and any new expansion therein will be linked to, atop other things, national requirements, the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the needs of the labor market in the short, medium and long terms.



QU President praised the efforts of the University's Board of Trustees, headed by Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, hailing the Board's efforts and dedication.

Qatar University is an intellectual and scientific community with a global scientific standing and broad, rich and diverse experiences. There is no doubt that the prestigious position it has achieved increases the amount of responsibility on everyone's shoulders Dr. Al Ansari said.

He pointed out that the academic or administrative priorities at the current stage include improving the teaching and learning process, and achieving harmonization and integration between programs and specializations at the bachelor's and graduate levels and national requirements and the needs of the labor market.

Al Ansari explained that the priorities also include creating an educational and research environment and preparing competent graduates capable of effectively contributing to shaping the future, innovating solutions to national challenges, providing the requirements for comprehensive renaissance, and transitioning to a knowledge-based economy.

He noted that Qatar University, the first higher education institution in the country, has been able to place itself among major higher education institutions at the local, regional and global levels and is progressing according to ambitious plans, which constitutes an attractive factor for students to join it.

Al Ansari pointed to many other attractive factors, including the stimulating educational environment and qualified staff, in addition to the good reputation enjoyed by university graduates in various specializations.“There is now almost no governmental or private institution devoid of Qatar University graduates, known for their high competence, ability to compete and excel,“he stressed.

He affirmed the university's continuous endeavour to attract Qatari students towards all specializations, including medical, engineering and scientific specializations addressing the problem of the low turnout rate of Qatari students in these specializations is not limited to the university alone, but rather is a general societal responsibility, he said.

Al Ansari pointed out that the university provides sponsorship contracts for outstanding Qatari students and also provides them with opportunities to complete their studies abroad.

He touched on the great progress Qatar University has achieved in international classifications, indicating that the university's rank in various international classifications and accreditations is a reflection of the quality of the institution's performance, its continuous development and its educational and research productivity.

Regarding the university's infrastructure projects, he said that many projects have been completed over the past few years, perhaps the most recent of which are the new Student Affairs building, the College of Education building, and the College of Law building.