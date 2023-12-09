               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Update From CEB: Major Power Outages Reported Countrywide


12/9/2023 11:24:28 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 9 (AdaDerana) – Major power outages are reported across the country this evening (Dec.09) due to a system breakdown.

The all island power outage was caused by a fault pertaining to the line running from Kotmale to Biyagama.

“Power has been restored to several areas by now, work in progress to restore supply to all other areas, full power supply will be restored within several hours” CEB said.

