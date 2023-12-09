Jordan, Bahrain Signs Mou On Environmental Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Bahrain have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two kingdoms in the field of environment protection, climate change, the green economy and the management of natural reserves. Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh and his Bahraini counterpart Mohammed Bin Daina, who signed the memo on the sidelines of the Cop28, agreed to establish a technical committee tasked with
coordinating the executive programme and outlining the time frame for the implementation of the relevant activities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
