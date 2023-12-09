Border Blockade: Meps Call On Poland, EU Leadership To Take Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of members of European Parliament called on President of Poland Andrzej Duda and the heads of EU institutions to take measures to stop the blockade of the border with Ukraine by Polish carriers.

Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius reported this on the X social network, publishing the text of the appeal, Ukrinform saw.

MEPs stress that the blockade weakens Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression, as necessary military equipment and goods are transported across the border with Poland. It also negatively affects the delivery of humanitarian aid from European volunteers.

The authors of the appeal also drew the attention of Duda and the EU leadership to the fact that the situation on the border between Poland and Ukraine resembles the blockade implemented by Russia, which has been blocking free access to Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Polish truckerholds up Ukraine's volunteer military aid - Reuters

"The ongoing blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings similar to that of Russia against Ukraine and the failure of the Polish government to take measures to end it, is in fact denigrating the people of the whole European Union, including Poland, who are staunch supporters of Ukraine," the statement said.

European politicians called the situation "completely unacceptable" and one that serves the interests of the Kremlin and seriously harms the reputation not only of Poland, but also of the entire European Union.

"As members of European Parliament, we cannot renaub silent bystanders, when the most important European value of solidarity, solidarity with Ukraine, is being damaged," the text of the appeal reads.

In addition, the lack of a proper reaction to the Polish blockade serves as a bad example for others, MEPs emphasize.