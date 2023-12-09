Prolonged Exposure To Computer, Mobile Phone Weakens Eyes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ophthalmologists term long-term use of computer and mobile phones harmful to the eyes and recommend the use of anti-reflective glasses to protect the eyes while working

Eye doctors also recommend a distance of 40cm to 60cm from computer and mobile phones to protect eyes from damaging rays.

However, as technology has advanced, electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers are widely used, but doctors call excessive use of these devices harmful to the eyes.

Doctors: Continuous, excessive use of screens reduces vision

Dr Mohammad Yusuf Usman, a specialist in eye diseases and surgeon and head of“Usman Muslim Eye Clinic,” told Pajhwok Afghan News that mobile phones, computers and light from electronic objects that come in contact with the eyes are harmful to the eyes because they release harmful rays.

He considered prolonged exposure to such devices as dangerous for the eyes and recommended protective glasses (anti-glare glasses).

Meanwhile, Dr. Morteza Ahmadi, a specialist in eye diseases and surgeon at the eye department of“Emergency Hospital” in Kabul and a member of the leadership board of the Afghan Eye Doctors Association, told Pajhwok that excessive use of mobile phones and computers could cause headaches, dry eyes and poor vision.

He advised:“When you use a computer or mobile phone, to protect your eyes, you should set the light of the mobile phone or computer to normal mode and adjust the screen so that the position of the head and neck is normal, bent or raised.”

He added one should keep computer and mobile phone at a distance of 50-60cm, a desktop computer, a laptop computer between 40-50 cm and mobile phones and tablets at 30cm and 40cm.

Also, Dr. Hematullah Sangrewal, who works at“Noor Hospital” located in Dar al-Aman area, also held similar opinion and added that excessive use of electronic devices could cause blurred vision, headaches, shoulder and neck pain, red eyes, dry eyes, and difficulty concentrating.

He considered blinking necessary while working with computers and mobile phones and added:“If you blink less, it will cause dry eyes and eye sensitivity, blurred vision and even tiredness in the eyes. To prevent eye strain, there is a rule called 20/20. The 20-20-20 rule says that after 20 minutes on the computer, a person should spend 20 seconds looking at an object 20 feet away.”

Maryam, a resident of Karta Parwan, Kabul city, who has been wearing glasses for six years, said:“In the twelfth grade of school, when I was preparing for the entrance examination, I studied most of my lessons on mobile phone and computer, and then my eyes became weak.”

