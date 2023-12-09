Azerbaijani Pavilion At COP 28 Continues To Host Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation continues its participation in
several panel sessions at COP 28 (the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), and
hosts guests at the Azerbaijani pavilion, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.
The Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) Jim Skea visited the Azerbaijani pavilion.
During the meeting with the Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Mukhtar Babayev at the Azerbaijani pavilion, they
discussed issues related to studying climate change risks in
Azerbaijan, conducting scientific research in the Caspian region,
and involving Azerbaijani scientists in the preparation of the
report for the 7th assessment cycle.
The visitors the Azerbaijani pavilion included Patricia
Espinosa, who served as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the
Mexican Government for a long time and was the executive secretary
of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2016
through 2022, as well as members of the delegation which
represented Mexico at COP 28.
During the bilateral meeting, discussions focused on the steps
taken by Azerbaijan in the field of climate change, the country's
contribution to global efforts, and the importance of regional and
international cooperation in this area.
Azerbaijan opened its pavilion at the COP 28 in Dubai on
December 1. The national pavilion was established through the joint
organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of
COP 28 which is being held from November 30 through December
12.
The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna
of Azerbaijan.
The interactive pavilion showcases information on Azerbaijan's
climate change policy, the government's measures to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, and other related projects.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107563973
