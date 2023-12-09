Tata Steel Receives CII's Greenpro Ecolabel For Sustainable Automotive Flat Steel Products

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 8, 2023: In a significant step towards reinforcing its environmentally responsible credentials, Tata Steel has received the GreenPro Ecolabelling Standard certification for its Automotive Flat Steel products. Developed by the Green Business Centre of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the GreenPro ecolabel assesses 'how green a product is' based on a comprehensive framework, forging the way forward for achieving environmental performance excellence.



As part of the evaluation process, the Company's automotive flat steel products have undergone end-to-end evaluation at every stage of their product lifecycle which would lead to measurable environmental benefits. This recognition highlights the Company's commitment to sustainable practices and contribution to automotive industry's transition towards eco-friendly manufacturing.



Rajiv Mangal, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel, said: "We are proud to achieve the GreenPro Ecolabel certification, reaffirming our dedication to producing environment friendly steel solutions. This recognition from CII validates our ongoing efforts to set new standards for sustainability in the steel industry. From rigorous Life Cycle Assessment studies to Environment Product Declarations (EPDs) for key products, Tata Steel continues to strive towards a sustainable tomorrow."



Prabhat Kumar, Vice President, Marketing and Sales (Flat Products), Tata Steel, said: "GreenPro certification reinforces our commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and helps strengthen our status as a preferred supplier to the Automotive industry in line with their transformation journey towards sustainability."



Over the last two decades, Tata Steel has consolidated its position as the preferred supplier to the automotive industry, supplying Hot-Rolled (HR), Cold Rolled (CR) and Galvanized products to all major automotive OEMs and ancillaries in India.



Tata Steel has taken the lead in the Indian Steel Industry for manufacturing sustainable steel solutions and providing environmental certification of its products. As of today, CII's GreenPro certification has been conferred on the Steel Rebars (Tata Tiscon), Tubes (Tata Structura, Tata Pipes, Tata EzyFit), Steel Doors and Windows (Tata Pravesh), and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (Tata Aggreto). Additionally, the Company has published Environment Product Declaration (EPD) for several of its products. Tata Steel Europe is also the first steel manufacturer to become an approved Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) programme operator in Europe. To promote the purchase of cleaner and greener products by customers, Tata Steel also conducts Life Cycle Assessment studies for many of its products to evaluate the environmental impact across various life cycle stages.





About Tata Steel



· Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.



· It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.



· The group recorded a consolidated turnover of ~US$30.3 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2023.



· A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.



· Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero Carbon by 2045, Net Zero Water consumption by 2030, improving Ambient Air Quality and No Net loss in Biodiversity by 2030.



· The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in 'Digital Steel making by 2025'. The Company has received the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants.



· Tata Steel aspires to have 25% diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum's Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.



· The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.



· Tata Steel's Jamshedpur Plant is India's first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification.



· Received Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for six years in a row, 2022 'Supplier Engagement Leader' recognition by CDP, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, Ranked as the 2023 most valuable Mining and Metals brand in India by Brand Finance, and 'Most Ethical Company' award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute.



· Received 2023 ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, 'Masters of Risk' - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the seventh consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.

