Sumy Region Intensifies Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sumy region has intensified works on building fortifications.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The construction of such facilities is underway in Shostka district.

"Construction workers are being engaged in works there day and night. There is enough equipment and normal conditions for the construction teams to work very intensively even in difficult winter conditions," said Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The regional administration notes that the fortifications are another level of defense of Sumy region from the aggressor. Works on building fortifications have been intensified across the region.

As reported, Volodymyr Artiukh in an interview with Ukrinform said that in Sumy region, Russian subversive reconnaissance groups increased attacks along the entire region's border with Russia.