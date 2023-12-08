Uzbekistan's Navoi MMC Expanding Precious Metal Processing Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 8. A new plant has been launched at Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex (NMMC), Trend reports.

As per data provided by NMMC, the main equipment of the new plant is manufactured at the Navoi Machine-Building Plant and in the Central Mechanical Repair Shop of the Central Mine Administration of Uzbekistan.

It is emphasized that to mitigate the environmental impact stemming from the gases and dust produced during the firing process, advanced multi-stage air purification equipment has been successfully installed.

NMMC states that the incorporation of a pilot plant into the technological processes of the facility is anticipated to yield a substantial enhancement in the extraction of gold from ore.

Earlier in 2022, NMMC signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) which includes preliminary indicative conditions for financing.

The fund of EDB will be used to implement the NMMC's investment program for 2022-2026 which is aimed at increasing production capacity, and production efficiency, and developing promising deposits.