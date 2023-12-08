Uzbekistan's Navoi MMC Expanding Precious Metal Processing Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 8. A new plant
has been launched at Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical
Complex (NMMC), Trend reports.
As per data provided by NMMC, the main equipment of the new
plant is manufactured at the Navoi Machine-Building Plant and in
the Central Mechanical Repair Shop of the Central Mine
Administration of Uzbekistan.
It is emphasized that to mitigate the environmental impact
stemming from the gases and dust produced during the firing
process, advanced multi-stage air purification equipment has been
successfully installed.
NMMC states that the incorporation of a pilot plant into the
technological processes of the facility is anticipated to yield a
substantial enhancement in the extraction of gold from ore.
Earlier in 2022, NMMC signed a memorandum of cooperation with
the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) which includes preliminary
indicative conditions for financing.
The fund of EDB will be used to implement the NMMC's investment
program for 2022-2026 which is aimed at increasing production
capacity, and production efficiency, and developing promising
deposits.
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107561272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.