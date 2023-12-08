Women Inspiring Network Contributes To“Anvay- A Global Dialogue's” Panel On Harassment, Discrimination, And Bullying

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023 – Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is set to contribute at the upcoming Anvay- A Global Dialogue on Harassment and Discrimination, a two-day virtual event scheduled for December 8th and 9th, 2023. This dialogue will bring together thought leaders, experts, and advocates to address pressing global challenges faced by women.



Ms. Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network, will be among the distinguished speakers at one of the panels at Anvay. Ms. Jalan will be sharing her thoughts in a panel discussion on December 8th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM IST. The panel, titled "Harassment, Discrimination, Bullying & Women: Is there a special angle?" aims to shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in the realms of harassment, discrimination, and bullying.



The powerful panel, consisting of Ms. Stuti Jalan, Ms. Rekha Sharma (Chairperson, National Commission for Women), Ms. Susan Jane Ferguson (Country Representative, UN Women), and Ms. Sandesha Jaitapkar (Chief Operating Officer, Artha Venture Fund), is set to delve into the root causes and disparities surrounding harassment, discrimination, and bullying. Together, these distinguished speakers will explore these issues in-depth, fostering a deeper understanding that goes beyond surface-level discussions. The overarching goal of the panel is to identify solutions and contribute to the creation of a future where women can navigate their personal and professional lives without the burdens of harassment and discrimination.



"At Anvay, we stand united on the panel, committed to unraveling the complexities of harassment, discrimination, and bullying faced by women. Through insightful dialogue and collaborative efforts, we aspire to pave the way for a world where every woman can navigate her journey with dignity, resilience, and unwavering support." said Ms Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network.



The Anvay Global Dialogue, accessible virtually at , promises to be a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, engaging sessions, and opportunities to connect with experts and peers from around the world.





About Women Inspiring Network (WIN): Women Inspiring Network an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of 7000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first of-its-kind digital network which shines light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire the young professionals. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognise and shine light on stories that are relevant in contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.





About Anvay: The anti-sexual harassment law of India i.e, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 will complete a decade of implementation on 9th December 2023. Hence, we are organizing a first of its kind Global Dialogue titled Anvay on 'Harassment & Discrimination'. Anvay (अन्वय) in Sanskrit means 'Positivity'.





About the Organizers: The Legal Swan is an organization that aims to provide 360-degree solutions against bullying, harassment & discrimination and promote diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging through its brands POSH at Work and Respekt.

