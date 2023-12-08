FIA President Grateful For Medical Care And Support Provided To Him In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has drawn attention with his heartfelt speech at the final meeting of the FIA General Assembly held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that he fell down in the hotel room where he was staying in Baku and was unable to attend the latest FIA meetings due to health issues.

"I would like to thank the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation team and Motor Sports Federation President Anar Alakbarov for the urgent medical support provided to me in Baku due to an unforeseen circumstance concerning my health. I was immediately hospitalized as a result of the team's support, and every moment was taken under full control of doctors and AAF team," Sulayem emphasized.

The FIA president has already been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted last night and has been attending meetings of the FIA General Assembly since this morning.

