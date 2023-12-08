FIA President Grateful For Medical Care And Support Provided To Him In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. International
Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has
drawn attention with his heartfelt speech at the final meeting of
the FIA General Assembly held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku,
Trend reports.
He said that he fell down in the hotel room where he was staying
in Baku and was unable to attend the latest FIA meetings due to
health issues.
"I would like to thank the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation team
and Motor Sports Federation President Anar Alakbarov for the urgent
medical support provided to me in Baku due to an unforeseen
circumstance concerning my health. I was immediately hospitalized
as a result of the team's support, and every moment was taken under
full control of doctors and AAF team," Sulayem emphasized.
The FIA president has already been discharged from the hospital
where he was admitted last night and has been attending meetings of
the FIA General Assembly since this morning.
