Kazakhstan, Russia Intend To Boost Mutual Trade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. Kazakhstan and
Russia intend to increase mutual trade and investment, Trend reports.
This topic was discussed during a meeting between Minister of
National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Assistant to
the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.
As Kuantyrov noted, the most important guidelines for the
further development of bilateral cooperation were outlined during
the recent meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia.
Thus, during the meeting, agreements were reached on new
strategic joint projects in energy, industry, mechanical
engineering, transport industry, etc.
The countries maintain a high level of investment interaction.
Russian direct investment over the past 18 years has exceeded $20
billion. In turn, the volume of Kazakh investments since 2005 has
reached $6 billion.
Kuantyrov noted that all the necessary conditions have been
created for foreign investors in Kazakhstan, and work is underway
to increase the share of small and medium-sized businesses in the
economy.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to
maintain close contacts in order to further develop mutually
beneficial cooperation.
From January through August 2023, the volume of trade turnover
between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $17 billion. Exports to
Russia amounted to $6.389 billion, and imports from Russia amounted
to $10.611 billion.
At the same time, the volume of trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and Russia in 2022 amounted to $26.123 billion.
Kazakhstan's exports to Russia during the reporting period amounted
to $8.78 billion, while imports amounted to $17.34 billion.
