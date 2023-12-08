Stanikzai Acknowledges Grils' Education Ban Discontent

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a meeting on Thursday, a deputy minister of Foreign Affairs for the Taliban mentioned that the closure of girls' schools has led to people and countries distancing themselves from the Taliban.

Abbas Stanikzai stressed that education is a basic right for people, and anyone denying them this right is considered an aggressor and oppressor.

During a televised address on Thursday, he strongly emphasized that“education is a fundamental right bestowed upon humans by God, the prophet, and society.”

Abbas Stanikzai stated,“If someone takes away this right, it is a clear violation and injustice. Let's make an effort to open the gates of education for everyone.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Taliban stated that people are complaining because schools are closed, and“their complaints are a reality.” Without directly addressing those opposing education for girls, he urged them to“present their reasons formally.”

Stanikzai is one of the few Taliban officials who have raised the issue of girls' education multiple times. However, the Taliban leader has not yet agreed to this request.

Since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021, they have prevented girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade and later extended the ban to women attending universities and working in both private and government sectors.

Despite facing widespread criticism from national and international organizations, the Taliban remains resolute in maintaining these restrictions. They argue that the conditions are not suitable for reopening educational opportunities for girls.

The situation surrounding girls' education and women's rights in Afghanistan remains a subject of concern and debate, as the Taliban's policies continue to limit access to education and employment opportunities for Afghan women and girls.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram