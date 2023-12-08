Etihad Airways To Launch Flights To Bali

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi : Etihad Airways, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, is set to broaden its global reach with the launch of non-stop Abu Dhabi – Bali flights. Starting on April 23, 2024, this new route marks a significant expansion of Etihad's network, offering passengers a direct gateway to one of the world's most idyllic island destinations.

The new service, operating four times a week, is strategically timed to align with Etihad's expanding global network. This scheduling ensures that guests from various corners of the world can conveniently connect to Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), arriving refreshed and ready to immerse themselves in the island's tropical paradise.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture, stating,“We are thrilled to announce our first-ever flights to Bali. This is a natural progression following our dynamic Summer 24 schedule and reaffirms our commitment to expanding our network to meet our customers' needs. Bali represents the ultimate tropical escape, offering a unique blend of stunning natural beauty, rich culture, and serene beaches.”

This new route is more than just a connection between two destinations; it represents Etihad's ongoing effort to cater to the evolving demands of the global travel market. By introducing direct flights to Bali, Etihad is not only enhancing its route network but also providing its passengers with greater convenience and a seamless travel experience.

In conclusion, Etihad Airways' new direct flights to Bali are a testament to the airline's commitment to global expansion and customer satisfaction. As Bali continues to be a top destination for travelers seeking a tropical retreat, Etihad's new route is perfectly positioned to cater to this demand, promising an unforgettable journey to one of the most enchanting islands in the world.

