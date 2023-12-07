Thousands Of Tourists Arrive In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) More than 6 thousand tourists, from all over the world, arrived in Panama after two cruise ships arrived at the Amador Cruise Port. The Viking Mars and the Norwegian Joy, cruise lines that chose this port for their home port operations, touched the port on the night of this Tuesday, December 5, so that disembarkation would begin on Wednesday, the 6th.

With the hard inter-institutional work of the National Government, thousands of tourists managed to move fluidly in the largest embarkation and disembarkation operation in recent years; this entire flow of tourists impacts the entire value chain of the national tourism industry.

These operations, in our country, are the result of the good relations that the National Government manages with both companies, one of the most important in vacation experiences on board, allowing a massive movement of travelers to and from Panama, boosting the economy and contributing to the revitalization of the national tourism sector during the high tourism season.

The general administrator of the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP), Denise Guillén, said that these types of operations such as the home port, are a strategic opportunity for the country in the positioning sought in the international tourism market.“The trust that cruise lines, hotel chains, and airlines place in Panama for their operations is a reflection of the work carried out throughout this administration to attract new and more investments in this sector, following the objectives of our master plan,” Guillen noted.

Panama is a highly relevant destination as a home port for cruise ships thanks to our strategic geographical position, outstanding air connectivity, quality port infrastructure in continuous development, and world-class tourist attractions that reflect our tourism brand: live for further!