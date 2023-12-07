Europeans Demand China Quit Aiding Putin In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has felt pressure from the United Kingdom and the European Union as a dozen Chinese firms were accused of supplying Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

After the Group of Seven (G7) leaders discussed the Ukraine war in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the UK sanctioned 46 companies and individuals, most of which are based in Russia while three are Hong Kong-registered. It's the first time that the UK has sanctioned Chinese firms on account of the Ukraine war.

During the meeting, the G7 leaders reaffirmed a commitment they'd made at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan in May. They were joined by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Our commitment remains to restrict exports of all items critical to Russia's military and industrial base, including those used on the battlefield and we call on third parties to take equivalent action,” the G7 leaders said in a statement.“We repeat our call for third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's aggression, or face severe costs.”



“We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” they said.

They added that they encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine.



Meanwhile, in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, European Council chief Charles Michel requested China to immediately deal with 13 companies involved in supplying Russia with dual-use goods.