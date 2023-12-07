Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's 36th humanitarian flight heads to Egypt's Al-Arish airport with 40 tons of relief aid for the people in Gaza Strip on board.

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia and Russia call for cessation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories and protection of civilians there.

WASHINGTON -- Republican senators block aid packages for the Israel occupation regime and Ukraine.

WASHINGTON -- The Maryland office of CAIR and more than 50 interfaith, civil rights and advocacy groups urge immediate end to "the genocide" in Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- The US Departments of State and Defense lead a coordinated effort by the 39-member combined maritime forces to counter the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on 13 individuals and entities responsible for financing the Houthi militia of Yemen. (end) gb