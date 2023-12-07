Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's 36th humanitarian flight heads to Egypt's Al-Arish airport with 40 tons of relief aid for the people in Gaza Strip on board.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia and Russia call for cessation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories and protection of civilians there.
WASHINGTON -- Republican senators block aid packages for the Israel occupation regime and Ukraine.
WASHINGTON -- The Maryland office of CAIR and more than 50 interfaith, civil rights and advocacy groups urge immediate end to "the genocide" in Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON -- The US Departments of State and Defense lead a coordinated effort by the 39-member combined maritime forces to counter the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on 13 individuals and entities responsible for financing the Houthi militia of Yemen. (end) gb
MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107558125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.