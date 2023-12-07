Two Bridges Destroyed By Hostilities Restored In Northern Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Narodychi community in the north of the Zhytomyr region, two more bridges that were destroyed as a result of hostilities have been restored.

Vitaliy Bunechko, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On St. Nicholas Day and the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two more restored bridges were opened in the villages of Nova Radcha and Hrezlya in the Narodychi community. The restoration of normal communication between the settlements of the community became possible thanks to the effective cooperation of the regional authorities, the community, the State Special Transport Service, and the UNITED24 Ukraine Recovery Project," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, thanks to these bridges, there is a normal connection between almost ten villages of the Narodychi community, some of which were liberated from the Russian occupants. The community leadership is already planning to resume bus service.

Both bridges were built within five months. The total cost of the work is almost UAH 8 million.

In total, four bridges have been restored in the community.

As reported earlier, a bridge over the Noryn River, which was destroyed during the hostilities, has been restored in the Narodychi community in the northern Zhytomyr region.

The settlements of the Narodychi community were occupied by the Russian military in the first days of the full-scale war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces drove the enemy out in early April 2022.