Ukraine's President, Spain's PM Discuss Implementation Of EU Commission's Recommendations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have discussed Ukraine's progress in completing the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission.

Zelensky reported this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Pedro Sanchez and congratulated him on his reelection as Spain's Prime Minister. I am glad to continue our friendly and constructive dialogue," Zelensky said.

Zelensky enforces sanctions against 185 individuals, 181 entities

Both parties also discussed security issues and Ukraine's progress toward finalizing all of the European Commission's recommendations on the eve of the European Council summit.

"We expect the Spanish EU Presidency to conclude with a historic decision to open Ukraine's EU accession negotiations," Zelensky said.