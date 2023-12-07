Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Announces Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement, Details For Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI)

is a provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry. The company today announced that its definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed acquisition of NextTrip Holdings Inc., a travel technology company based in Sunrise, Florida, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Dec. 1, 2023. As previously announced, Sigma will acquire 100% of the capital stock of NextTrip in exchange for shares of Sigma common stock constituting 19.99% of its outstanding common stock plus additional contingent shares of Sigma common stock upon the achievement of post-closing milestone earnouts tied to the business performance of NextTrip. Several proposals relating to the acquisition and other matters will be considered at the Sigma annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 28, 2023. Registered and beneficial holders may attend the annual meeting by first registering at



no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 27, 2023. After registering, attendees will receive a meeting invitation and password via e-mail with their unique link to join the meeting. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions during the virtual annual meeting.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.

Sigma Additive Solutions is a provider of in-process quality assurance (“IPQA(TM)”) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D(R) for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions may be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit

.

IBN