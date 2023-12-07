14-Year-Old Opens Fire At Classmates At Russian School Before Shooting Herself

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In another incident shooting in Russia, a schoolgirl opened fire at her classmates on Thursday. After killing one and leaving five students injured, the girl shot herself to death in Russia's Bryansk city, reported AP citing state news agencies is a city in a region of the same name that borders Ukraine. One of the people wounded was in serious condition, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Read: Ukrainian Sniper 'sets world record' by killing Russian soldier from 3.8 km: ReportThe girl had brought the gun to the school hiding it in a tube for carrying papers, a fellow student told RIA Novosti, according to AP.

As soon as the shooting began, two girls, including the twin sister of the 14-year-old shooter, came running into their classroom Read: Russia, Saudi Arabia urge all OPEC+ nations to join oil output cuts 'for the good of global economy'A preliminary investigation found that the armed girl fired a pump-action shotgun at her classmates, Russia's Investigative Committee said. At the time, when the young shooter opened fire inside the classroom, children cowered behind a door barricaded with upended desks and chairs, as seen in the video shared by RIA Novosti Read: G7 rules on Russian-origin diamonds could hit IndiaThe shooter's father was taken for questioning as a witness, RIA Novosti said. Investigators wanted to ask him how his daughter came into possession of the gun, the Telegram channel Shot reported school's director was also being questioned to find out how the girl managed to bring the weapon inside the school. The presidential children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, said on her Telegram channel that she was overseeing the care of the wounded children. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing them of responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine Read: Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss further OPEC+ cooperation in whirlwind visitTaking note of the incident, Russia's Interior Ministry said it was looking into a motive for the shooting, which is among several school shootings in the country in recent years September 2022, a gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia, killing 17 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead. In April 2022, a man killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia read: Oil ticks higher from 5-month low after Russia hints at deepening OPEC+ output cuts; Brent at $78/bblTwo years ago in May, a man opened fire at students at his former high school in the Russian city of Kazan, killing nine people including seven children. In 2018, an 18-year-old student in Russian-occupied Crimea killed 20 people in a mass shooting at a college.(With inputs from AP)

