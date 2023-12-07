Azerbaijan, UK Sign Protocol Of Joint Commission On Economic Co-Operation Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have signed a protocol at the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.

The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord.

It should be noted that today Baku hosts the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital economy, and other areas.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord.