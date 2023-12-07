Azerbaijan, UK Sign Protocol Of Joint Commission On Economic Co-Operation Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have signed a protocol at the
meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the
Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom
of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.
The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm
Offord.
It should be noted that today Baku hosts the 6th meeting of the
Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland.
The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital
economy, and other areas.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord
Malcolm Offord.
