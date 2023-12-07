Vet2trade.Market By VOSD Corporation Becomes India's Largest B2B Marketplace For The ?15,000 Crore/ $2+ Billion Indian Veterinary Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, Dec 6, 2023: VOSD Corporation has taken yet another step in creating value and extending its footprint in the ?15,000 crore/ $2 Billion Indian veterinary market space with vet2trade - and becomes India's largest B2B marketplace - even compared to veterinary suppliers on horizontal B2B plays such as IndiaMart and TradeIndia. Vet2Trade allows buyers and sellers to transact a vast catalogue of veterinary supplies, pharmaceuticals, equipment, and specialised tools, ensuring quality, convenience, and competitive pricing. Vet2Trade, a VOSD Corporation company, has onboarded 1000+ of vendors with close to 100,000 individual products & services listed on the vet2trade B2B marketplace.
Vet2Trade, part of Rakesh Shukla-led VOSD Corporation, is India's largest B2B platform for the veterinary industry for market, product & service discovery across Veterinary Equipment and Instruments, Veterinary Supplies and Accessories, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and Medications, as well as Veterinary Services and Pet Care. Other than market, product & service discovery Vet2Trade empowers businesses on the vet2trade B2B marketplace with attractive business loans and secures their transactions through VOSD-powered escrows.
