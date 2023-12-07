Nazaha: Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Rankings Improving, Financial Disclosures At 99.6 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Head of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim announced, Thursday, that around 99.6 percent of those under its financial disclosure regulations have submitted their documents in reflection of the country's improved anti-corruption protocols and rankings.

In his speech at Nazaha's third forum commemorating the International anti-Corruption Day, to be marked on December ninth, Al-Ibrahim stated that Nazaha has succeeded in implementing and improving laws that would help Kuwait to better counter corruption.

Al-Ibrahim said new laws contributed to further promotion of transparency and cracking down on corruption, citing laws on restricting conflict of interest and amending the legislative elections' law.

He also mentioned that Kuwait was awarded two points in the International ranking for combating corruption "the Corruption Perceptions Index".

He said that one point was added to Kuwait for holding the second place in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the World Justice Project (WJP) and the other for going up eight ranks in the International Institute for Management (IMD) compared to their first year of membership.

International organizations, government institutions and private sectors entities all participated in the third forum, along with a representative from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). (end)

ah













MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107553911