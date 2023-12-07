Ukraine intends to export 50 million tons of crops from 2023 harvest

(MENAFN) Nikolay Gorbachov, the president of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), stated on Wednesday that Ukraine has the potential to export 50 million tons of crops from this year's harvest.



"I think it will be technically feasible to supply 50 million tons of grain and oil crops to foreign markets," Gorbachov was quoted as declaring by a Ukrainian media outlet.



Ukraine is anticipated to export approximately 10 million tons of vegetable oil and meal products derived from this year's crops, according to Nikolay Gorbachov, the president of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA).



Gorbachov also mentioned that Ukraine has the capacity to ship around 6 million tons of crops per month for international export. He estimated the potential of the alternative Black Sea grain corridor to be between 3 and 4 million tons.



In the previous marketing year that concluded on June 30, Ukraine exported around 58 million tons of grain and oilseeds, as reported by the UGA.



The association forecasts that the combined grain and oilseeds harvest for the country will reach 81 million tons this year.

