Farid Shafiyev: Relations Between Azerbaijan And US Normalized

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
It seems the relation between Azerbaijan and the USA have been
normalized, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by
Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations
(ICRA) Farid Shafiyev on his official X account.
Shafiyev noted that the normalization of the relations is very
good, as these relations have been established in many important
areas over the past 30 years. Otherwise, it may face another
challenge in the US Congress.
It should be noted that yesterday U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien wrote in the
"X" account that the first constructive conversation with President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place. He stressed
that the establishment of lasting and dignified peace in the region
will open up historic opportunities.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107552873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.