Farid Shafiyev: Relations Between Azerbaijan And US Normalized


12/7/2023 6:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

It seems the relation between Azerbaijan and the USA have been normalized, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (ICRA) Farid Shafiyev on his official X account.

Shafiyev noted that the normalization of the relations is very good, as these relations have been established in many important areas over the past 30 years. Otherwise, it may face another challenge in the US Congress.

It should be noted that yesterday U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien wrote in the "X" account that the first constructive conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place. He stressed that the establishment of lasting and dignified peace in the region will open up historic opportunities.

MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107552873

