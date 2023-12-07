Suheal Qatar Claims Huge Victory To Land Bu Samrah Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Ateeq Mohammed Al Marri-owned Suheal Qatar sparkled at the Al Rayyan Racecourse clinching the Bu Samrah Cup with a massive 11-length victory in yesterday's feature.

With Saleh Salem Al Marri in the saddle, the Abdulaziz Hamad Al Marri-trained horse was a comfortable winner at the end of Local Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 with Ivan Rossi riding Alwaad to second place in the 1900m race.

Dukhan under Faleh Bughanaim was third in the contest that wrapped up Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 13th Al Rayyan Meeting which decided eight races.



Saleh Salem Al Marri and Suheal Qatar on their way to win the Bu Samrah Cup. Pictures: Juhaim/QREC

Meanwhile, Tomas Lukasek excelled among the jockeys last evening completing a dazzling hat-trick of titles after guiding Hamad Al Jehani-trained Posuelo Py to a close win in the 1200m Purebred Arabian Conditions in the penultimate race.

Lukasek grabbed his first victory when he piloted Al Jehani-trained Bahi to a huge 14-length victory in the 1700m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate before securing the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 triumph with Ahmed Al Jehani-trained Sherood. Jockey Soufiane Saadi also earned two titles as he combined with Gassim Ghazali-trained Observing for a two and three quarters of a length win in the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) contest after steering Nasser Ghazali-trained Pavise to victory in the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 race.

Yesterday, Gassim-trained Little Lips under Giuseppe Cultraro set the pace for an exciting meeting winning the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 by one and a half length. Jockey Hamed Al Busaidi also had his name on the score sheet as he piloted Mohammed Ghazali-trained Azooz to triumph in 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

The fourth Al Uqda Meeting comprising seven races today includes the prestigious Sawda Natheel Stakes – Thoroughbred with the likes of Keel Bay, Angelic Queen, Unbutton, Al Wakrah and Gold Lily set to compete in the weekend feature.