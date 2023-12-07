Aswan Forum IV Preparations: Expert Workshop On HDP Nexus In Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In line with the African Union's (AU) Third Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Awareness Week and Egypt's PCRD leadership, the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) hosted an expert workshop titled“Operationalizing the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus in Africa: Current State and Future Directions.”

Held at the AU Headquarters, the workshop was a collaborative effort with the AU Commission's Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

The workshop precedes the fourth Aswan Forum,“Africa in a Changing World: Re-envisioning Peace, Security, and Development,” planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Participants included national government representatives, international and regional institutions, humanitarian and financial entities, civil society, and think tanks. Discussions focused on implementing the HDP nexus to address peace and development challenges, aligning with the Revised AU PCRD Policy Framework.

Ambassador Mohamed Gad stressed the HDP Nexus's role as a unifying framework for humanity, resilience, and progress in peacebuilding and development.

Ambassador William Azumah Awinador-Kanyirige called for action over dialogue, citing Africa's success stories and the importance of internal best practices and strategic partnerships.

Ahmed Abdel-Latif emphasized the HDP Nexus's significance since the Aswan Forum's 2019 inception and the need for integrated approaches to combat violence and conflict.

The workshop highlighted the urgency of the nexus approach amid global crises and the importance of complementary partnerships and a robust toolkit for holistic responses to Africa's peace and security challenges.