Iran, China commit to enhancing collaboration to address Gaza crisis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Chinese news agency reported that Beijing has expressed its backing for Tehran's endeavors to uphold stability in the region, a sentiment reciprocated by Iran, which has committed to enhancing collaboration to address the ongoing crisis.



The Chief of the Communist Party International Department, Liu Jianchao, engaged with several high-ranking Iranian political figures during his official visit to Tehran.



As part of his diplomatic discussions in Tehran on Tuesday, Liu Jianchao held meetings with notable figures, including Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council—a pivotal administrative assembly providing advisory support to the head of state.



Additionally, he conferred with Ghodrat Ali Heshmatian, the Chairman of Iran's House of Parties, an organization funded by the government with the objective of mitigating disparities among the country's registered political parties.



The cooperative stance between Beijing and Tehran is particularly evident in their joint commitment to diplomatic support and coordination amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.



China has explicitly conveyed its support for Iran's role in fostering regional peace and stability. In response, Iran has affirmed its dedication to intensifying coordination with China, specifically focusing on matters pertaining to both international and regional affairs.

