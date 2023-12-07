Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 336,230

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 336,230 troops in Ukraine (+1,120 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 7, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,618 tanks (+18 over the past day), 10,482 armored fighting vehicles (+26), 8,045 artillery systems (+21), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,561 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+29), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,083 unmanned aerial vehicles (+51), 1,156 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,571 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on December 6, 2023, ninety-one combat engagements occurred on the front . Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.