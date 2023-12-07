Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 336,230

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 336,230 troops in Ukraine (+1,120 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 7, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,618 tanks (+18 over the past day), 10,482 armored fighting vehicles (+26), 8,045 artillery systems (+21), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,561 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+29), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,083 unmanned aerial vehicles (+51), 1,156 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,571 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on December 6, 2023, ninety-one combat engagements occurred on the front . Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.
MENAFN07122023000193011044ID1107551669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.