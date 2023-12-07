(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee reported the fatal shooting of former Ukrainian parliamentarian Illia Kyva in Suponevo, situated approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Moscow.



An unidentified assailant in Suponevo's park discharged shots at Kyva, resulting in his immediate death, as stated by the committee. An investigation has been initiated into the incident, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.



Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Intelligence Directorate, provided commentary on the incident during a local television program, stating: "Such a fate will befall other traitors in Ukraine and servants of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime."



Born in 1977, Illia Kyva held a position as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament from 2019 to 2022, representing the pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life.



In January 2022, Kyva departed Ukraine and, prior to leaving, maintained a pro-Russian perspective on Ukraine's actions. He openly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

