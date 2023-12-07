               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nakhchivan To Have Special Economic Regime - Chairman Of Entrepreneurs Confederation


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) will become a free economic zone, Chairman of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of NAR Vugar Abbasov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the event organized by the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Nakhchivan.

According to the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", one of the important goals is to turn NAR into a free economic zone.

For this purpose, it is planned to apply a special economic regime in Nakhchivan.

Attraction of foreign and local investments by creating a sustainable business and investment environment, formation of a mechanism of special privileges and preferences to increase the efficiency of economy, development of 'green' economy, achievement of diversified export potential, creation of new jobs and other measures will open wide opportunities for application of special economic regime.

