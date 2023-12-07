Nakhchivan To Have Special Economic Regime - Chairman Of Entrepreneurs Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) will become a free economic
zone, Chairman of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of NAR Vugar
Abbasov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the event organized by the
Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Nakhchivan.
According to the "State Program for the Socio-Economic
Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027",
one of the important goals is to turn NAR into a free economic
zone.
For this purpose, it is planned to apply a special economic
regime in Nakhchivan.
Attraction of foreign and local investments by creating a
sustainable business and investment environment, formation of a
mechanism of special privileges and preferences to increase the
efficiency of economy, development of 'green' economy, achievement
of diversified export potential, creation of new jobs and other
measures will open wide opportunities for application of special
economic regime.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.