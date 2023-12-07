Ministry Of Emergency Situations Talks Details Of Recent Caspian Sea Quake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has made a statement on the
earthquake registered in Azerbaijan on November 7 morning
The ministry informed Trend that according to preliminary information
received from the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to the Crisis Management
Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on November 7, at
08:16 local time (GMT+4), at the depth of 68 km an earthquake with
magnitude 5.6 was recorded in the Caspian Sea.
"The earthquake was felt in the city of Baku and its
surroundings. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive
information about any destruction or victims as a result of the
earthquake," MES stated.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107550290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.