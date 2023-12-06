Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Re-Domiciliation Court Approves Scheme

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the re-domiciliation of the Company and its subsidiaries (Tamboran Group) from Australia to the United States of America by way of a scheme of arrangement with its shareholders (Tamboran Shareholders) (the Scheme), under which a newly formed corporation in the State of Delaware (Tamboran US HoldCo) will become the new parent company of Tamboran Group following the implementation of the Scheme.

